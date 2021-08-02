TMKOC, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Fast food for Taarak, but only for a day

The episode begins with Taarak recalling and remembering the amazing time he had during the vacation. Meanwhile, Anjali asks him for dinner but he refuses thinking that she will give him diet food. But instead, Anjali says that she has cooked some tasty fast food. However, Taarak does not believe her and stands firm on his decision to not have dinner. Anjali teases him and later surprises him with delicious fast food that he loves. Delighted, Taarak praises Anjali and even recites a romantic poem for her.

Later, all the male members, except Popatlal, pay a visit to Taarak's house and invite him to have soda. Taarak informs everyone how happy he was after having the delicious meal made by Anjali. Everyone is surprised after seeing such a drastic change in Anjali but the on-screen wife gives Taarak a reality check and tells him that this change was just for one day and that from tomorrow onwards, he needs to get back on his diet. Anjali offers litchi juice to them and hence they skip going to the soda shop.

Meanwhile, Jethalal pulls Iyer and Bhide’s legs.

Later, they all recall the events that occurred during the trip like the boat race and Jethalal described how ‘amazing’ his partner Goli was. Bhide added that the throw and catch game in the swimming pool was no less fun and they also discussed all the iconic catches during the game.

At the end of the show, Taarak pays respect to Shri Dilip Kumar and describes him as a person they all look up to and one of the greatest artists this world has seen.

