TMKOC, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Preparation for vaccination drive underway

In this episode we see, Tapu Sena heading towards Taarak’s house and Gogi giving a lecture on mannerism. Sona tells that they would like to do publicity on the vaccination drive via publishing a song on social media and would appreciate if Taarak could be the one to write it. Taarak says that he would be honored to do the task and help them with the publicity. He starts by writing the song and in the meantime, Goli asks his friend to arrange the recording studio.

Dr. Hathi informs that he has called in all the nurses and doctors. He also says that it would be nice if Popatlal would be available here and help with the publicity drive, Bhide interrupts him and says that in the current times, things are happening online and hence Popatlal will be publishing about the drive on online portals.

Tapu hears this and gets an idea. He says that the entire Tapu Sena can ask Rita (Reporter ) to inform about the vaccination camp on her news channel as it will help spread awareness. Rita agrees to help them and says that she will be willing to cover the live report during the camp as well.

Bhide then informs about the requirements for the camp. He asks Tapu Sena to put up banners on the building and nearby the building. Later, they distribute pamphlets, put up banners at popular sites, and make announcements regarding the vaccination drive.

Taarak sends them the song and they get it recorded. Meanwhile, Jethalal is tensed and thinks of going out of town for ‘business purpose’ to save himself from vaccination.

