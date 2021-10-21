TMKOC, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Popatlal's Kashmiri gift from a fan

In today's episode, when Bhide arrives at Sodhi's residence, Roshan recalls Sodhi's call from Popatlal about the party, leading her to believe that Sodhi went to an alcoholic party. She then grabs a hockey stick and walks with Bhide to Popatlal's residence. When Champaklal and Anjali ask Roshan where she is going with the hockey stick, Roshan replies that men are partying at Popatlal's house. Anjali and Bapuji become aggressive and accompany Bhide and Roshan to Popatlal's residence.

In Popatlal's house, all the guys enjoy the Kahwa. Bhide gets Bapuji and everyone else's wives to Popatlal's home. Bapuji asks Bhide to go in first since the other guys could hide the alcohol bottle if everyone goes in at the same time. Bhide joins the rest of the men at the party. When Sodhi requests a glass of Kahwa for Bhide, the latter declines. Bapuji, Roshan, and Anjali enter Popatlal's residence. They misunderstand the Kahwa to be an alcoholic beverage and begin to revolt against the drinkers.

When Taarak and others try to explain to Bapuji that it isn't alcohol, he refuses to listen. Popatlal asks Bhide to inform him about the message he left for him, but Bhide is unaware. Popatlal then discloses that the liquid is Kashmiri Kahwa, not alcohol. When Bapuji checks it, they realize that it is Kashmiri Kahwa.

Jethalal inquires about Bapuji's allegation that they were inebriated. Bapuji claims to have learned from Roshan, while Roshan claims to have learned from Bhide. Bhide recounts how he explored every residence and learned half-truths before connecting the dots. They all think that none of this would have happened if Bhide had checked his messages.

Anjali, Bapuji, and Roshan express their regret and go. Bhide also expresses regret for the miscommunication. Later, all of the men gather together for a celebration.

