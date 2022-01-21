TMKOC, 20th January 2022, Written Update: Taarak apologises to Anjali

In today's episode, Anjali says that she forgives Taarak. Everyone applauds. Bhide makes fun of Popatlal. Taarak is all praise for Anjali. Anjali says that she will make balanced food. Taarak apologises to everyone and asks them not to reveal to anyone that this was all a drama. To redeem Gokuldham's image, Popatlal tells everyone that he wants to publish the truth about Taarak. When Taarak asks him not to do so, the men of society begin to tease him. They all have a casual conversation.

Later, Taarak and Anjali apologise to one another and engage in a lovely discussion. When they are hugging, Jethalal enters, concerned, and inquires about the ‘Karela ghost’. Taarak asks Anjali to tell him, and Anjali urges Taarak to reveal. Jethalal gets upset. Taarak then narrates the whole story of the Karela ghost to Jethalal.

Tapu Sena apologises to Bapuji and compliments him on his foresight in uncovering the truth for them. Jethalal returns home and claims that he was chastised by Bapuji because of Tapu Sena. Tapu Sena apologizes to him and returns to bed. Baagha calls Bapuji, Jethalal answers the call. They talk about the meeting and the Karela Ghost.

Anjali asks Taarak to apologise to Karela. She reminds her husband that he has to deal with his boss, whom he spooked earlier. Taarak says that he will make an excuse to his boss. He calls him to inform that everything is fine and he will return to the office the next day. When Taarak’s boss asks him to stay home, he reveals that the karela ghost was a drama and weaves another story to convince him.

