TMKOC, 21st December 2021, Written Update: Popatlal meets a Vaastu expert

In today's episode, Bhide, Madhvi, and Komal get shocked at seeing Popatlal dancing. Popatlal explains to Bhide, Madhvi, and Komal the reason for his happiness. Popatlal also says that he will get married soon as Anjana, the Vaastu expert, is coming to meet him.

Popatlal welcomes Anjana, a Vastu expert, to the Gokuldham Society. He introduces Anjana to Bhide, Madhvi, and Komal. Bhide and Madhvi ask Anjana to examine the Vaastu of the society; Anjana replies she would check the Vaastu of the society later because she is there today for Popatlal. Anjana approaches Bhide's scooter and tells them that the scooter should not be parked there and that it is causing a problem for Popatlal's wedding. Bhide disagrees and argues with Popatlal. Anjana stops, and Popatlal takes her to inspect the house. Anjana says that she cannot reveal the Vaastu problem and solution to anyone except Popatlal.

Anjana begins to search in Popatlal's home. Popatlal's sherwani, according to Anjana, is causing a problem and is the reason he hasn't been married in years. She asks him to throw the sherwani out. Anjana asks him to give the sherwani in the temple or to a groom who needs it, and that he cannot do this on his own; someone else should do that for him. Also, whoever does that should walk away without turning back. Popatlal says that he will do as she says. Popatlal gets emotional about the sherwani.

Champaklal comes to Popatlal and asks him to have faith in God. Bapuji adds to join him to the temple and they can pray for him. Popatlal asks Bapuji to put the bag in the temple. Bapuji agrees. Popatlal instructs Bapuji on all the conditions mentioned by Anjana. Bapuji places the bag in the temple and leaves. The priest checks the bag and decides to donate the sherwani to Popatlal, hoping he would get married soon.

ALSO READ: TMKOC, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Popatlal sends away the family that came with marriage proposal