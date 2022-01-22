TMKOC, 21st January 2022, Written Update: Jethalal decides to decorate the godown

In today's episode, Bagha helps Jethalal get rid of stiffness in his body by helping him in stretching. Bagha tells Jethalal that he learned to stretch during the lockdown by watching TV. Bagha tells Jethalal to let him know whenever he gets tired so he can assist him with stretching. Then Bagha and Jethalal talk about their shop's sales. Bagha admires Jethalal's business approach. Jethalal asks Bagha if he informed the delivery boy about the goods to be delivered. Bagha calls the delivery boy and instructs him about the goods.

Jethalal receives a call from the Goyal group of firms alerting him of the launch of their new resort and Mr. Goyal's want to meet with Jethalal to discuss the items. Jethalal asks Mr. Goyal's assistant to schedule the meeting for the next day at 11 a.m. and instructs her to notify Mr. Goyal that the shop is closed for renovations and to meet him in the godown. Jethalal shares his happiness with Bagha. They decide to decorate the godown, to make it presentable for hosting an important client meeting. Bagha asks Jethalal to go home and that he will handle everything in the godown.

In the middle of the night, Jethalal receives a phone call from Bagha. Bagha is in Maati ki Chowki at his friend's place. Jethalal asks how he will manage the following day's important meeting without sleeping through the night. Bagha claims that the goddesses' graces are with him at all times. Bagha asks Jethalal if he has any wishes so that he might pray for them to be granted. Jethalal gives Bagha a list of his desires. Bagha tells Jethalal that his wishlist is so long that he might forget a few in between, so he asks Jethalal to come and seek the blessings of Mataji. Jethalal claims he won't be able to wake up the next day if he comes, and he asks Bagha to handle it.

