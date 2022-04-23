TMKOC, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Nostalgic music event with Sargam

In today’s episode, Sonu tells even if the songs are good the vibe of the songs are soulful. Komal tells that’s the specialty of old songs as they directly touch the hearts of the listeners. Sodhi asks Bheede to continue playing and Bheede plays another song dedicated to Sodhi and plays ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. Sodhi and Roshan dance together and everyone rejoices to see them. After their dance, everyone tells them that their dance was really good.

Hathi asks the kids if they know who sang the song. They don’t answer so Sodhi tells that it’s been sung by Mohammad Rafi. Popatlal tells Mohammad Rafi is an amazing singer who is unique in his own way. Bheede tells nothing can beat him and explains to the kids of Tapu Sena that during their time Mohammad Rafi was a blessing to everyone. Popatlal tells there’s a different type of pure emotion of sadness in his voice that he cries all the time listening to his songs. Bheede tells he is also a writer and a poet. Tapu Sena gets surprised. Jethalal asks him to play the next song.

Iyer tells Bheede to play a song to which he and Babita can dance. Bheede plays ‘O Haseena Zulfo Waali’ and they both dance together and Jethalal feels jealous. Everyone applauds their performance. Jethalal compliments Babita. Then, they talk about how magical Asha Bhosle’s voice is. Tapu Sena tell that they will add all of these songs to their playlist now. Madhavi tells Bheede to continue playing songs as it’s really fun listening to the songs. Bheede tells he had told endive beforehand that once his sargam starts playing then no one can stop vibing with it.

Hathi goes out and tens Bheede to switch off the lights and play a Bappi Lahiri song. Bheede then plays ‘Pyaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ and Hathi enters disguised as Bappi Lahiri and dances with Komal.

Also Read: TMKOC, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Pandey ji arrives for Jethalal’s rescue