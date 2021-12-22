TMKOC, 22nd December 2021, Written Update: Popatlal tries to get rid of the Sherwani 

In today's episode, Popatlal, on a call, receives the news that he has received two marriage proposals. Popatlal, happy about getting rid of his cursed sherwani, is surprised by his pandit, who delivers his sherwani back to him. Popatlal asks Pandit to either give it to an unmarried man or take it away. Pandit asks him to keep it and leaves. Popatlal gets a call saying that the marriage proposals that came for him were cancelled.

Popatlal decides to get help from Tapu Sena and calls them to meet him in the clubhouse. Popatlal appoints Tapu Sena to gift his sherwani to an unmarried guy. Gogi makes fun of the situation. Popatlal requests them to do this favour for him. Tapu Sena agrees, Popatlal gives the instructions that Anjana told him to. Popatlal says that if they complete this task tonight, they'll gather for a pizza party.

Tapu Sena searches for an unmarried man in the streets. Finally, Tapu finds an unmarried guy. Tapu Sena gets happy and shouts on the roads. The man leaves from there as he feels Tapu Sena is insulting them. Goli gets tired. They find an unmarried cab driver, but he doubts Tapu Sena's intentions and isn't ready to take the bag. They ask him to bring the bag to him and then leave. When Tapu Sena leaves, he apologises to God that he lied and said that he was unmarried for the gift and decides to sell the sherwani.

Tapu Sena calls him and informs him that the mission is accomplished. Popatlal gets happy. The taxi driver arrives at Sodhi's garage because his car has broken down. Sodhi decides to not leave the cab driver as he always gets the taxi repaired but never pays. The taxi driver hands Sodhi the sherwani instead of money to get his cab repaired. Sodhi decides to gift the sherwani to Popatlal. Sodhi calls Roshan and informs him about the sherwani.

Popatlal gets a call from the marriage bureau, informing him about the alliance. Sodhi and Roshan go to Popatlal to gift him the sherwani. He gets shocked.

