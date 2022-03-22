TMKOC, 22nd March 2022, Wtitten Update: Bapuji feels lonely

In today’s episode, At Abdul’s shop, Popatlal tells Bheede lees interfering in people’s life and keeps throwing his opinions and decisions on others. Bheede gets offended and tells he’ll resign from the post of secretary right now and tells anyone can replace him. Taarak tells Popatlal was just joking and everyone starts laughing. Jethalal tells he’ll call Sodhi and Bheede tells maybe he’s partying as Roshan and Gogi aren’t home.

Sodhi comes and tells he wasn’t partying and Taarak asks why not since even Roshan isn’t home. He tells one day he started partying alone in the house when Roshan went out but she came back as her bus got punctured and started hitting him with the hockey stick after catching him drinking. They all laugh and Jethalal tells Daya isn’t even returning back from Ahmedabad. Popatlal tells he doesn’t even have a wife. They all go to their respective homes and Jethalal finds Bapuji sitting and asks why’s he stills wake. Bapuji tells he is missing Tapu and Jethalal tells he’ll come back. Bapuji tells he won’t understand and will only do when he reaches old age. He tells sons will grow up and get busy and go to work and they get lonely but grandchildren stay in the house and that’s why they get attached to them.

Jethalal gets emotional and Bapuji goes to the balcony and looks at the stars and talks to his wife and talks about Tapu and Jethalal. Bheede and Madhavi see Bapuji talking alone looking at the sky and get scared. Bheede asks who is he talking to and Bapuji tells he’s talking to his wife and asks them if they can’t see her. They get scared wonder where is she and Bapuji tells he was just joking. Bapuji tells he’s just missing her and he comes to talk to her sometimes.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 7th March 2022, Written Update: Goli worries about Pompom