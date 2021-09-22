TMKOC, 22nd September 2021, Written Update: Independence Day at Gokuldham

In today's episode, the members of Gokuldham are set to begin the Ganesh Utsav. Baagha visits Gokuldham to participate in the Ganesh Utsav. Sundar thanks Bhaaga for giving Guddu's mobile number. When Jethalal learns that Bhaaga provided Sundar Guddu's phone number, he explodes. Baagha is warmly welcomed by the members of society.

Bhide begins the program, but the microphone malfunctions in the middle. He hosts the show and says it will be televised live, and that to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the nation's Independence, they've come up with a concept in which everyone will be costumed as freedom warriors. Popatlal is mocked by everyone. Bhide instructs those who will be in the spotlight to come on stage and perform. They begin the program by praying to Lord Ganesh.

Haathi is the subject of the spotlight at first. He dresses up as Chandrashekar Azad. Bhide gives Chandrashekar Azad's introduction. A brief scene is enacted by Haathi. Everyone applauds Haathi, and Taarak sings a few lyrics that he associates with Chandrashekar.

The attention then shifts to Koyal. Bhikaiji Cama is her costume. Bhide says that Bhikaiji Cama, who was born in Bombay to a large, rich Parsi family, was a significant participant in the Indian independence struggle. Bhide also says how she fought for the freedom of India.

Pinku, who plays Ram Prasad Bismil, is the next character to appear. Pinku is praised as he delivers slogans composed by Ram Prasad. Ram Prasad's life narrative is told by Bhide. Everyone is ecstatic to learn of a slew of unknown freedom warriors. And Bhide tells them to hold off since the next few performances will be much better.