TMKOC, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Bapu Ji spills water on Jethalal’s plan

This episode begins with Jethalal celebrating his way out from getting vaccinated. Taarak calls Jethalal and informs him that he is ready to take the vaccine but unfortunately he won’t be able to take it tomorrow as he has to go out of town to collect an order. Taarak praises him and says that how stupid Jethalal thinks of him. Therefore, Jethalal confesses that he can’t face the needle, Taarak insists that he needs to get vaccinated tomorrow and he can’t go out of town and if he does not, then Taarak will inform everything to BapuJi. This scared Jethalal hence he blackmails Taarak that he will reveal everything to Anjali. Taarak backs it up and hence, Jethalal uses his masterstroke and asks him to swear on Anjali’s life to not tell anything to BapuJi.

Subsequently, BapuJi arrives and Jethalal informs him that he needs to leave for a meeting tomorrow and unfortunately, he will have to miss the vaccination drive but BapuJi tells him to cancel his plan.

Later, Tapu arrives and tells them about their publicity plan and the song that Taarak prepared. He showed a video featuring the entire Tapu Sena where they emphasize the importance of Covid vaccination and lay down the safety measures like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. They convey this important message via dancing and singing.

Everyone praises the kids and Taarak for putting in so much effort and producing good quality content. They all shared the song on their socials and received a positive response in return.

Jethalal gets a call from Bagha, even he praises the song and the efforts put in. BapuJi asks him to bring Magan and his friends to get vaccinated. He forces Jethalal to go out and help Bhide with the camp preparation and he unwillingly goes there.

Stay tuned for more updates.