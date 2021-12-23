TMKOC, 23rd December 2021, Written Update: No stopping of Sherwani fiasco in Popatlal's life

In today's episode, Popatlal cries seeing the sherwani which Sodhi gifted. Popatlal gets frustrated. He gets a call from the marriage bureau informing him that the marriage proposals have been cancelled. Popatlal calls Anjana to take advice. She asks him to throw the sherwani out of the house.

Popatlal throws the sherwani from the balcony. The sherwani falls on Bhide. Bhide is riding the scooter and can't see anything. Bapuji comes in front of his scooter. Bapuji and Bhide fall down. Everyone is shocked. Bapuji asks Bhide why he was driving the scooter with the sherwani on his head. Bhide says someone threw the sherwani at him. Madhvi says that someone threw a sherwani on him to seek revenge. Bhide says that Popatlal threw the sherwani as it fell from the C-wing.

All the members of the Gokuldham Society get angry at Popatlal for throwing his sherwani at Bhide. When Bhide calls to confront him about his behaviour, Popatlal lies to Bhide that he isn't at home and is working from the office. Popatlal asks Bhide to throw the sherwani far away from society. They feel that they misunderstood Popatlal.

Popatlal gets a call from Anjana. She says that her compass wasn't working well and that the problem wasn't his sherwani but something else. She apologises to him. Popatlal goes to find Bhide to stop him from throwing the sherwani in the dustbin. Popatlal stops Bhide. Bhide asks Popatlal if he isn't at the office. Popatlal lies that he was doing office work in the home. He requests Bhide to give him the sherwani. Mahila Mandal also asks Bhide to give it to Popatlal. Bhide is adamant about throwing it in the dustbin. Popatlal tries to stop Bhide.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Also Read: TMKOC, 22nd December 2021, Written Update: Popatlal tries to get rid of the Sherwani