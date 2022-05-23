TMKOC, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Search for 'drunk' Popatlal continues

In today’s episode, Bapuji wakes Jethalal up and yells at him for sleeping late. He reminds him that Balwant Singh will call at 10:45 and pulls him out of the bed. Haathi meets Bheede and Madhavi at the compound and greets them. He looks at the prasad in their hand and asks them to give it. Bheede tells he’ll give it to Popatlal first and then give it to the rest and leave. They reach Popatlal’s house and ring the bell but he doesn’t open. He calls Popatlal but he doesn’t pick up so they leave. Jethalal prays on his balcony and after that sees Babita and Iyer in the balcony and greets them. Bheede and Madhavi come out from the C wing and Jethalal asks them where did they go.

They tell him that they went to give prasad to Popatlal but he didn’t open and neither did his phone ring. Babita tells the same happened with them when they tried contacting him for breakfast. Anjali comes out and asks what happened as everyone looks worried. Madhavi tells that Popatlal isn’t opening the door and isn’t picking the phone as well. Anjali tells that maybe he isn’t at home. Haathi and Komal come and ask where did Popatlal go as the girls’ family will call in sometime. Abdul comes and they ask if they saw Popatlal leaving the society. He tells no.

They all yell Popatlal’s name and Sodhi and Roshan come down. Sodhi tells that they played ‘carrom’ till late night, indicating all the men that’s the code word for “drinking”. The men tell they’ll go wake him up. They enter the house with a spare key and see Popatlal in deep sleep. They wake him up and he complains of having a bad hangover. Haathi gives him medicines. Popatlal yells at Sodhi for tricking him into drinking alcohol.

