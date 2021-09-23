TMKOC, 23rd September 2021, Written Update: Ganesh Utsav competitions

In today's episode, at the Gokuldham society, Bhide moves the Ganesh Utsav forward. Bhailu, who portrays Mangal Pandey, is now the center of attention. They learn about Mangal Pandey's life through Bhide. Bhailu portrays Mangal Pandey and dazzles the audience with his performance.

Abdul will take the stage next. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is his character. Abdul repeats certain sentences spoken by Azad. Azad's leadership is a source of pride for everyone. All of Azad's hard work is praised by Bhide.

Champaklal is the center of attention. He disguises himself as Chacha Nehru. Bhide and Champaklal discuss his extraordinary journey as a freedom warrior and life, and Champaklal enacts a little scenario.

Taarak claims that we often forget beautiful words spoken by great people, but that this time we should remember them constantly and reflect on them in our lives.

It's Madhvi's turn now. She takes on the persona of Aruna Asaf Ali. Bhide presents a brief overview of Aruna and her quest for independence from the British. Madhvi appears in a brief segment. Her performance has been lauded by all.

Champaklal remembers the days of the struggle for independence and speaks warmly of the freedom fighters.

Baagha is now the center of attention. He dons the Moje Riba outfit. They all discuss who Moje Riba is, and then Bhide provides an introduction to the unsung hero Moje Riba. As Moje Riba, Baaga enacts a scene. Baagha is praised by all. Sundarlal mocks Jethalal, but Baaga claims that he doesn't want to ask anything of Jethalal because he takes care of his requirements without being asked.