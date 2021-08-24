TMKOC, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak challenges Jethalal

This episode begins with Jethalal going to the clubhouse as BapuJi instructed him. Meanwhile, at the clubhouse, Iyer and Dr. Hathi inform Bhide that they have sent the music video and banner to their friends so more people can get vaccinated.

Jethalal enters the clubhouse and dreams that everyone is forcing him to get vaccinated. This makes him angry and he shouts Iyer’s name, this startles all the workers and professionals working at the camp. Jethalal covers up for his behavior and later asks Bhide if he needs some help. Bhide taunts him for coming in so late, he later sarcastically comments that Jethalal is here as BapuJi asked him to.

At Bhide’s house, Madhvi compliments Bhide’s and Tapu Sena’s efforts towards the vaccination drive. At that moment, Roshan comes in and asks Bhide to help her with Sodhi, and hence, they all rush to Sodhi’s.

Roshan informs Bhide that Sodhi has refused to take Covid vaccination. Bhide is surprised to hear this and tells him the importance of taking the vaccination to avoid Covid. Sodhi says that he is strong enough to fight Covid and does not need vaccination. He says that he has good immunity and Covid can not harm him. Gogi says that even he has strong immunity but he will take the vaccine, Sodhi comments that he is doing it for social media. Bhide informs that he can’t believe that Sodhi is his friend and thinks that Gogi is taking vaccination for the sake of social media. Madhvi tries to butter him up and says that after taking the vaccine he will be two times stronger.

Jethalal calls Taarak and asks him for help but Taarak asks him to get vaccinated and rather challenges him that he will get Jethalal vaccinated at any cost.

