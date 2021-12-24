TMKOC, 24th December 2021, Written Update: Popatlal reveals that 'it was his sherwani'

In today's episode, Popatlal asks Bhide to run the scooter over him if he wants to throw the sherwani. Bhide raises the accelerator and goes close to Popatlal, where he stops. Popatlal reveals that it was his sherwani that angered other members of society. Bapuji scolds Popatlal.

Popatlal tells all the story of how Anjana suggested throwing the sherwani. Bapuji explains to Popatlal that he shouldn't believe in such superstitions. Popatlal says that when Sherwani was out of his house, he got marriage proposals, but when it came to his house, the proposals got cancelled. Bapuji says that it's just a coincidence. Anjana calls Popatlal asking him when she can visit him to check the Vaastu, Popatlal asks says never. Bhide returns Popatlal's sherwani.

Tapu Sena in the clubhouse discusses Popatlal's problems after he became famous. Goli says he is hungry and wants to have a pizza. Suddenly, a delivery person comes to deliver the pizza. Popatlal comes and says he ordered pizza. They all enjoy pizza, and they all dance.

Anjali asks Taarak to walk. Taarak says he is watching a comic film and asks her to join him. Anjali takes him outside. They meet Komal and Haathi. Tapu Sena is playing badminton. Goli makes fun of Taarak. Taarak throws a badminton challenge to Anjali, hoping to eat the best street food. Taarak loses the match. Anjali says that Taarak has become lazy and weak and doubts that Taarak is eating street food.

Anjali gets a courier. Anjali says she has ordered fried food for Taarak when he asks what's in the parcel. When Taarak opens the parcel, he sees a weighing machine and gets disappointed. Tapu Sena leaves, waving bye to Anjali and Taarak. Anjali says that she wants to keep Taarak's weight in check. That's the reason she bought the weighing machine. She checks Taarak's weight and sees that he is 81 kg. Taarak tries to lie that he lost weight, but Anjali says that he gained two kgs. Anjali asks him to swear to her that he doesn't have any street food.

