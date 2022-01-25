TMKOC, 24th January 2022, Written Update: Jethalal worries about godown keys

In today's episode, Bagha gives prashad to everyone. Bagha and Jethalal arrive at the godown early in the morning only to realise that they do not have the keys to the door. Jethalal inquires about Bagha's set of keys. Bagha claims that he has already notified Jethalal that the keys are in his house and that he came to shop from a friend's home after attending Mata Ki Chowki. Bagha says he has a recording of the phone call in which he informed Jethalal to bring the keys. Jethalal says that the second time Bagha called him, he was sleeping and didn't remember. Jethalal blames and chastises Bagha.

Jethalal consoles Bagha while he breaks down in tears. Bagha says he is crying because Jethalal is in difficulty because of him. Jethalal blames his fate. He asks Bagha to go to the house and get the keys soon. Jethalal gets a call from Mayur asking him to send Bagha to collect the cheque. Jethalal runs to call Bagha. He informs Bagha that Mayur called him and asked him to collect the cheque. Jethalal asks him to go to Mayur and collect the cheque and says that he will go to his house and get the godown's keys.

Jethalal calls Bapuji and asks him to check the godown's keys. Bapuji requests that he not come; instead, he will come to hand over the keys. But in between, Jethalal's phone suffers a disturbance and doesn't hear that. Bapuji goes to Jethalal's godown. Jethalal reaches home and finds out that Bapuji isn't there.

Jethalal calls Bapuji and asks him why he left home when he said that he was going to come to collect the keys. He then asks Bapuji to reach the godown, and Jethalal also leaves for the godown. Bapuji fights with the auto driver about the fare. Bapuji asks the driver to take him to Gokuldham society. When Bagha calls Jethalal, he tells him about the confusion about keys between him and Bapuji.

