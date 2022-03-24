TMKOC, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Jethalal in dilemma

In today’s episode, Jethalal enters his warehouse and finds Bhaaga repairing a mixer and tells him that he shouldn’t repair it as when something goes wrong again the customers will blame them only. He tells him to let the customers know that they can sell their old mixed and buy a new one at a discount price as they can attract more customers this way. Bhaaga agrees and Jethalal gets a call on his landline from a customer. He attends to them and he gets a call on his phone and asks Bhaaga to cut the call. He takes down the bulk order and then asks Bhaaga who called.

Bhaaga tells Babita has called and Jethalal gets worried. He calls back Babita but she thinks Jethalal cut her call before and so, cuts his call. Jethalal feels bad. Then, Komal, Anjali, Babita, and Popatlal come to take vegetables. Jethalal calls Babita and she picks up. He apologises and tells Bhaaga cut the call by mistake and asks her to not be angry. She tells she was just pranking him and he relaxes. She asks him if he can repair her mixer by 7 pm and he agrees. She then invites him home for dinner and he happily agrees. Popatlal asks Babita to call Jethalal back again.

Jethalal picks up the call and Popatlal yells at him for ditching their dinner plan and agreeing to go have dinner at Babita’s place and tells he’s been working hard to make dinner for him. Babita tells Popatlal to not worry as Jethalal will be fine with him only. Jethalal agrees sadly. Bheede and Madhavi go to Jethalal’s house and tells Bapuji that they got food and tea thinking of spending quality with him. Bapuji gets happy and then he gets a call from Hemraj and Bapuji gets shocked.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Bapuji lies to Jethalal