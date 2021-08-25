TMKOC, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Jethalal comes up with an evil plan

Jethalal thinks of a way to get him out of the situation and was successfully able to arrive at a plan. On the next day, Bhide prays to god to let the drive run smoothly. Later, the entire Bhide family heads down and Bhide writes about the camp on the notice board. A few moments later, the Hathi family joins them and both the families welcome the doctors and nurse who will conduct the camp.

They all go towards the clubhouse and Dr. Hathi tells them about the vaccination setup. He tells that the area has been divided into subcategories that are registration area, waiting area, vaccination area, selfie booth, and observation area.

Bhide offers breakfast to all the doctors as a sign of gratitude and they all enjoy the delicious food. On the other hand, Taarak asks Anjali to hurry up as they are late. Later, he calls Jethalal to inquire about his way out of the drive. Jethalal tells him that he has won and has a way out of the situation. Taarak asks about his plan but Jethalal refuses to disclose it. He then informs him that, he will get Jethalal vaccinated 100%. Jethalal leaves him with a warning to not inform Bapuji or else he will backfire.

Tapu and Bapuji go towards Jethalal and see him shivering, they enquire about it, and therefore, he informs them that has a fever and is feeling cold. He later says that he will get ready to get vaccinated but Tapu informs him that he can’t have the vaccines as he has a fever. Bapu ji asks him to rest and informs him that he can get vaccinated after he gets well.

Later, Bapu ji brings bitter Kadha for him which will heal the illness but Jethalal thinks that it is a better option than getting a needle through his body.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.