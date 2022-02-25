TMKOC, 25th February 2022, Written Update: Beedhe accuses Jethalal for ruining his Sakaram

In today’s episode, Kitty runs away and Tapu Sena tries to find her. They worry about her and Tapu tells they can keep her in the club house. Goli says Beedhe won’t approve. Tapu tells we’ll convince him. Goli tells they need to find Kitty first. They spot her on Sakaram and get shocked seeing Kitty scratching the scott’s seat. Sonu tells Beedhe won’t let Kitty stay in the clubhouse. They take Kitty with them and go to the clubhouse.

Jethalal walks thinking Beedhe will be happy seeing him give the cheque on time. Jethalal sees the seat torn and thinks Beedhe will be upset. He thinks someone did it purposely. Beedhe comes and sees Jethalal’s hand on the scooty and yells at him. He asks Jethalal why did he tear Sakaram’s seat and Jethalal tells he didn’t do it. Tapu Sena get worried looking at them. Beedhe tells he’ll file a complaint. Jethalal tells he’s not lying. Taarak and Anjali come and asks what happened. Beedhe tells Jethalal tore the seat. Jethalal tells he found the seat torn himself. Beedhe tells he’ll take revenge by ripping his shirt off. Taarak tries to stop them. Iyer and Babita also come.

Jethalal tells he’s innocent. Popatlal and Abdul come. Iyer tells Jethalal tore the seat. Jethalal tells he was going to give the cheque and he noticed Sakaram’s seat and Beedhe saw him then. Babita tells Jethalal didn’t tear the seat. Iyer tells maybe a cat did it. Anjali tells maybe it’s the same cat that tore her milk packet. Jethalal tells they need to get rid of the cat as Bapuji is also allergic. Beedhe tells he won’t spare the cat.

Also Read: TMKOC, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Bagha’s attempt to create a diversion