TMKOC, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Jethalal and Popatlal dine together

In today’s episode, Hemraj calls Bapuji and he asks Madhavi and Bheede that he’ll have breakfast alone and asks them to leave since they’ll have a lot of work. They tell them they’re free only and Bapuji tells his childhood friend has called him after a long time so they’ll talk for hours and that’ll be an inconvenience for them. Madhavi agrees and they both leave and Bapuji asks Hemraj to tell the plan. Hemraj asks Bapuji to come at 8 to the venue. Bapuji tells Jethalal will be back by then so Hemraj asks him to leave early and come so they can leave together.

Bapuji agrees and thinks he should leave before Jethalal comes back or he’ll keep questioning him. Jethalal asks Bhaaga if Babita’s mixer is ready and he tells yes. Jethalal tells he’ll only go give it and on the way home, he gets excited about meeting her. Bapuji finds his watch. Iyer finds Jethalal outside his block and asks what’s he doing. Jethalal tells he’s delivering the mixer back to his house as Babita gave it for repair. Iyer tells he’ll only take it home as it’s his house and asks Jethalal to leave. He gets upset and goes to his house and bumps into Bapuji. Bapuji gets shocked and asks why’s he back so early. He tells he had to deliver Babita’s mixer and asks Bapuji to tell where is he going. Bapuji yells at him to not ask and leaves even though Jethalal persuades him.

Later, Jethalal goes to Popatlal’s house and gets emotional seeing the variety of dishes made for him. He hugs Popatlal happily. Sodhi calls Jethalal and asks him to come party but he denies. Then, Jethalal and Popatlal eat heartily and talk to each other about their lives. Sodhi calls them but they don’t pick up.

