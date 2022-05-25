TMKOC, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal to get married?

In today’s episode, Popatlal comes and greets the Singhs’ on video call. They greet him and he apologises to them for coming late. Bapuji asks Mr. Singh what is their response as they’ve all been eagerly waiting. Mr. Singh tells that it’s a “yes” from their side and everyone gets happy. Everyone congratulates Popatlal and he gets shy.

Then, Mr. Singh tells that he wants to tell something and everyone wonders what happened. He tells them that Prateeksha is already a divorcee as she’s been married once before. Everyone gets shocked and Bheede asks him why don’t he tell it when they came to their house. He tells them that they can take sometime and decide but they told because they didn’t want to hide anything. Bapuji asks him what was the reason of their divorce and he tells her brushes it off by saying they just had their indifferences. Bapuji cuts the call by telling decide and get back. Bheede tells that he thinks the marriage shouldn’t take place. Komal tells that marriage isn’t just a game to be taken lightly so she asks Popatlal to think and take a decision. Madhavi agrees and the rest of them also advice him against the marriage.

Popatlal tells that he’s taken a decision and asks Bapuji to call Mr. Singh and inform him that he’s ready for the marriage. Everyone gets shocked and he tells that Prateeksha’s past doesn’t affect him and questions them why’re they judging her just because she’s a divorcee and asks them if she doesn’t have a right for happiness. Everyone feel ashamed. Bapuji tells Popatlal is correct. Popatlal tells that Prateeksha is a very good girl. Bapuji calls and informs Mr. Singh that even they’re ready for the marriage and everyone gets happy. Prateeksha’s grandmother tells that she’ll be happy with them all.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

