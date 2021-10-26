TMKOC, 25th October 2021, Written Update: Jethalal is angry

In today's episode, Taarak's boss is irritated with him after hearing the poetry he wrote. Taarak considers seeking Jethalal's assistance after getting into trouble at the office, but he recalls the morning incident in which he yelled at Jethalal. On the other hand, Jethalal is enraged since Taarak humiliated him in front of Babita.

Taarak dials Jethalal's number, but he does not answer. Baagha inquires of Jethalal whether there is an issue. Taarak continues to try to contact Jethalal, but Jethalal remains defiant and does not respond. When Baagha requests Jethalal to answer as it can be an emergency call, Jethalal asks Baagha to answer the call and lie to Taarak that he is busy.

When Baagha lies, Taarak realises that Jethalal is still upset and refuses to talk with him, so he asks Baagha to answer his video call and hold the phone in front of Jethalal. Taarak apologises to Jethalal and discusses his concern with him. Jethalal takes his time forgiving Taarak.

Taarak gets schooled by Baagha on how he should not have written a poem against his boss. Jethalal recommends Taarak to go underground for a while and invites him to join Gada electronics. Baagha suggests working as a salesman at Jignesh. Both Jethalal and Taarak consider solutions to the situation. When his boss begins to reprimand him, Baagha tells him to appear faint in front of him. Taarak claims he attempted this approach but it did not work.

Jethalal advises Taarak to inform his boss that the poetry was written for his friend's boss, whom his friend despises. Taarak expresses gratitude to Jethalal for this suggestion. Taarak then asks if his boss wants to talk to his friend, and they decide to make Iyer act as Taarak's friend for whom he wrote the poem.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.