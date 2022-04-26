TMKOC, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Lemon price hike worries Bheede

In today’s episode, Bapuji sits with tea and khakhara and tells this is the best combination and watches the news and sees Rita reporting about how the prices of the lemon have hiked and have created a lot of problems. Rita asks a tantric and asks how has it affected him. He tells that he’s not able to shoo off ghosts because lemon is an important ingredient for that so that’s why he’s sitting with so many problems.

Rita reports that there’s an evil eye on the lemon and shows how someone stole the lemon from a man who was buying it. Bapuji gets shocked seeing this. Rita questions more citizens about what they think of lemons and shoes an auction for just a lemon where someone buys it for twenty-five rupees. Rita asks him why did he bid so much and he tells that his mother stays with his brother but after seeing that he bid the lemon for twenty-five rupees, his mother will come back. Rita tells that many people are asking lemon as dowry in weddings as well and tells people should find out why the rates of the lemon have been hiked and Bapuji nods his head and thinks when will the cost reduce so everyone can access lemons. Madhavi tells she got a lot of lemon pickles order and asks for twenty thousand rupees and Bheede gets shocked and asks why.

She tells the order is of twenty kilos and the rates have increased a lot now. She tells they don’t have money to buy lemons so they’ll cancel the order. Bheede tells they shouldn’t cancel. Madhavi tells Bheede to ask the money from so many parties who had to give money back. Madhavi tells him to ask for money from them and he leaves. Bheede goes out and sees how everyone’s struggling for lemon and isn’t returning his money back.

