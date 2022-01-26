TMKOC, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Traffic Police stops Bhide and Bapuji

In today's episode, Bhide and Bapuji get into trouble when a lady gets hit by Sakharam. Bhide promises to compensate the lady for the broken accessories, but people on the street attack him. Bapuji admits that it was his fault. Bagha calls out to Bhide as he waits for him. Bhide is stopped from attending the call by the police. Bapuji tells the woman to calm down and that he will compensate her. The traffic police warn Bhide and then let him go.

Bagha again calls Bhide, Baapuji tells Bagha that they will reach the place soon. Jethalal calls Bagha. Bagha says that he also doesn't know where Bhide got stuck. Bagha tells him that he will call Bhide again to find out about their location. Jethalal asks him not to do so and to wait for Bhide and Bapuji. Jethalal starts getting anxious as he can't enter the godown, and the time for his meeting ticks closer. When Jethalal calls Bhide, Bapuji tells him that they will be at Sardar Chowk in 5 minutes.

When Bhide gets a call, Bapuji answers the call and keeps the phone near Bhide's ear. The traffic police stop them and reprimand Bhide for breaking the traffic rules. Bapuji tells him that it's his mistake and Bhide has nothing to do with it. Bhide and Bapuji ask the police officer to leave them. The police officer understands and asks them to go and hand over the keys. When Bhide and Bapuji are about to leave, he stops Bhide and tells him that he only permitted Bapuji to go.

Bapuji goes to hand the keys to Bagha. When Bapuji reaches Sardar Chowk, he doesn't find Bagha there. Bagha and Bapuji search for each other.

