TMKOC, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Gokuldhan Society goes to give shagun

In today’s episode, Sodhi tells all the men that things might change after Popatlal’s marriage. They all question him why and he tells that they’ll be missing a bachelor’s house to party as after marriage Prateeksha will come and stay with him. They all regret and Madhavi comes and tells Bheede to go and get sweets and he agrees. At the garden, Goli tells that the wedding procedure is very long as first the bride and groom need to look at each other, decide if they want the relationship and then decide what to take for shagun. Sonu tells that marriage is an important aspect of life so an individual should take the decision properly.

Tapu Sena goes to Popatlal’s house and ask him what is he wearing for shagun and ask him to get ready fast. Bheede irons his kurta and Madhavi comes and sweetly asks him to iron her saree as well, till then she will go and bring him tea. Bheede asks her if she’s bribing and she tells no and walks off. Sodhi comes and tells Bheede that he’s the world’s best husband and keeps praising him. Bheede thanks him and asks him why’s he praising so much. Sodhi asks him to iron his kurta but Bheede tells he can’t as he’s running late and Madhavi will scold if he’s late. Sodhi does emotional drama and Bheede agrees. Bapuji asks Jethalal to iron his kurta. Jethalal tells he has forgotten how to iron so he tells he’ll wear a shirt.

Babita and Iyer decide what to wear and choose outfits for each other. Popatlal and Bapuji walk to the temple and many people congratulate him for his wedding. Later, everyone gather in the compound. They compliment Anjali for decorating the shagun thaali beautifully. Popatlal and Bapuji come and everyone compliment Popatlal. Then, they all decide to leave as it’s getting late.

