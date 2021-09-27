TMKOC, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Performance battle in Gokuldham

In today's episode, everyone compliments Bhide on his portrayal as Bose. Anjali is the center of attention. Sarojini Naidu is her character. Bhide provides background information about Sarojini Naidu and her battle for national liberation. Anjali recites a few sentences said by Sarojini Naidu during the independence struggle. Everyone applauds Sarojini Naidu's struggle. Taarak makes fun of Popatlal.

Iyer is currently in the spotlight. He plays Pingali Venkayya. Bhide introduces Pingali Venkayya and how he dedicated his life to India's liberation. Iyer performs a scene as Pingali Venkayya. Pingali Venkayya, according to Bhide, created the Indian flag. Everyone thanks Iyer for introducing them to Venkayya. Iyer says all the credit goes to Bhide. Jethalal doesn't understand what Bhide is saying, so Champakaklal explains it to him.

Sona is now in the spotlight. She takes on the role of Manikarnika (Jhansi ki Rani Laxmi Bai). Bhide informs the audience about Manu's youth as a warrior Queen. Sona portrays Manikarnika in a scene. Bhide also recounts how she came to be known as the Rani of Jhansi and her battle against the British. Sona's performance has been lauded by everybody. Taarak honours all women and their struggles. He reads a poem in honour of the ladies.

Babita is the center of attention, and she is dressed as Annie Besant. Jethalal claims that she does not appear to be an Indian by name. Bhide advises not to go by the name, but to listen to her struggle and the way she has changed her lifestyle for India's liberation. Babita performs a scene. Everyone appreciates Annie Besant for what she has done for India.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

ALSO READ: TMKOC, 24 September 2021, Written Update: The Patriots at Gokhuldham