TMKOC, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Gokuldham Society runs out of lemons

In today’s episode, Bheede asks a person when Shetty’s hotel will happen and the person tells that it isn’t open as he closed it six months ago because he was going through a lot of losses due to Covid-19. Bheede gets shocked and the person asks what’s wrong as he looks tensed. Bheede vents out his frustration and tells that Mr. Shetty owes him a lot of money as he hasn’t paid a lot of money for the pickles and papad order and worries about the payment.

Sodhi comes home and finds Gogi looking at someone and telling he misses his love and Sodhi hides and thinks Gogi has a girlfriend and gets happy. He calls Roshan and asks her to come out and see Gogi comes his love to his girlfriend. They both confront Gogi and he tells them that he was looking at a photo of paneer because he misses it. Roshan tells she’ll need lemons to make paneer gravy so decides to go ask Madhavi. She asks Madhavi but even she tells she doesn’t have. She goes and asks Komal but even she doesn’t have it. She goes out and wonders what to do but Sunita comes with the vegetables.

All ladies come to buy the vegetables and ask Sunita if she has lemons. She informs them that people stole it from them and removed a cutting knife and tells she will threaten people with it if someone comes to steal. Jethalal sees the knife in her hand and misunderstands that she’s threatening the ladies and going to rescue them. They laugh and tell him that she was just telling her story and he feels embarrassed.

