TMKOC, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Anjali seeks Goli’s help

In today’s episode, we see that Anjali recalls Taarak’s words and gets emotional when she feels that the latter has been cheating her by eating unhealthy food. Babita tries to calm her down and tells Taarak is very loyal and cannot throw away the tiffin prepared by her for eating junk food. Anjali finds it difficult to accept the fact that Taarak loves the diet food prepared by her as he has already ordered food from the hotel on many occasions. After a while, Babita leaves Anjali’s house and asks her to stay strong and also assures her that she will stand by her in every situation.

Anjali decides to expose Taarak and bribes Goli to click a picture of him while he is eating in a hotel during his lunch break. Goli denies at first but then agrees to fulfill the mission when Anjali assures that she will prepare an American breakfast and different types of dessert for him. Anjali warns Goli to control his hunger while he is in the hotel or else Taarak might change his plan at the last moment. Goli assures that he will control his hunger until he clicks a picture of Taarak and also assures her of keeping it a secret.

Elsewhere, Taarak gives his tiffin to the clerk and leaves for the hotel along with his colleague to enjoy tasty food prepared in the hotel. Goli disguises himself as a detective and follows Taarak to click his picture while having food. Taarak gets excited when he reads the menu card and orders various food items in order to fulfill his cravings. Goli waits for the correct time and clicks a picture of Taarak while the latter is busy having food.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

