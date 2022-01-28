TMKOC, 27th January 2022, Written Update: Bapuji fails to find Bagha

In today's episode, Bagha calls Jethalal and informs him that Bapuji and Bhide haven't yet reached him. Jethalal gets worried. Bagha suggests holding the meeting outside the godown on the road. Jethalal imagines the situation and scolds Bagha. Jethalal gets irritated with Bagha's suggestions. A lady comes to Jethalal and asks him about the bouquet he is holding and takes a photo of the bouquet.

Bapuji fails to find Bagha in the meeting spot and goes looking around for him. Jethalal tries calling Bhide, but his mobile is switched off. Jethalal starts getting anxious as he can't enter the godown, and the time for his meeting ticks closer. The traffic police ask Bhide to pay a fine of Rs. 1000. Bhide checks his phone and calls Jethalal. Bhide explains his situation to Jethalal and tells him that Bapuji has already left for Sardar Chowk. Jethalal says that Bapuji hasn't yet met Bagha. Jethalal gets worried about Bapuji.

Jethalal calls Bagha and tells him that he will ask Mr. Goyal to postpone the meeting. Jethalal calls Mr. Goyal. Goyal tells him that he is on his way to the godown and that he will talk to him once they meet. Bagha finds Bhide, who gets fined again for breaking the traffic rules while searching for Bapuji. The shopkeeper offers Lassi to Bhide. Jethalal comes to Bagha and Bhide. Jethalal scolds Bhide for enjoying Lassi instead of searching for Bapuji. Jethalal, Bagha, and Bhide go in search of Bapuji. Jethalal suggests registering a police complaint. Bhide asks him not to do so. Bagha asks Jethalal to go to Gokuldham society to search for Bapuji, and he will go to the godown. Jethalal asks Bagha to handle the situation when Mr. Goyal comes. Jethalal and Bhide leave for Gokuldham society.

