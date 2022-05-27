TMKOC, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal questions Prateeksha’s love

In today’s episode, everyone go to Prateeksha’s house by bus and they enjoy their ride as well. Sodhi sings and everyone vibe with him. At the Singhs house, Prateeksha’s parents ask their staff if everything is ready and they tell yes. The groom’s side enter with dancing on dhol. The Singhs welcome them all. Bapuji introduces Tapu Sena to everyone and tells that Tapu didn’t come because he has gone out of town to write an entrance exam. He also introduces them to Abdul.

They all introduce Popatlal to Prateeksha’s uncle, aunt, mami and mama. They bring the shagun items and Babita tells that they’ve done a beautiful job with the decoration in such a short time. Everyone agrees. Prateeksha’s grandmother tells that she knows that Prateeksha will be really happy with everyone in Gokuldham Society and tells she even feels happy and relaxed that they’ll be with her. Komal thanks her and assures her that they’ll always be with Prateeksha. Jethalal asks Popatlal if after marriage he’ll stop wearing his hat. Popatlal tells that after marriage he will. Komal tells that Popatlal is awaiting Prateeksha’s arrival.

Prateeksha comes and Popatlal gets mesmerised. Bheede teases him. Sonu tells Prateeksha is looking pretty and all the ladies agree. Bapuji asks her to sit down. Popatlal gets a call and he tells the person to come as there’s a little more time left in the muhurat. Abdul asks who’s it and he replies that it’s his boss and tells that they’ll start all the rituals after he arrives only. Popatlal tells he wants to ask a question to Prateeksha as it’s important. He asks her if she loves him and everyone gets shocked. Bheede wonders what is Popatlal asking. Madhavi asks Roshan why’s he asking it in front of everyone.

