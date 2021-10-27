TMKOC, 27th October 2021, Written Update: Iyer gets into trouble

In today's episode, when Iyer finds out that Taarak's boss is a friend of his boss, he becomes worried. Taarak's boss asks Iyer to get him to speak with Iyer's boss. Iyer fabricates his boss's absence by claiming that he is in a meeting. Taarak's boss promises to teach his pal proper employee behaviour and asks for his phone number. Iyer hands out his boss's phone number. Taarak's boss tells Iyer not to be worried and suggests that they meet at a restaurant with Shubankar to address the situation. Shubankar receives a voice message from Taarak's boss and responds that he is also looking forward to meeting him. Iyer requests Taarak's boss not to tell his boss whatever he said about his boss. Taarak's boss is eager to speak with Shubankar and teach him how to respect his employees.

Iyer is concerned about his boss's reaction when he learns how poorly he spoke about him. Shubankar summons Iyer to his cabin and expresses his gratitude, saying that it is because of Iyer that he would be seeing a childhood friend and that the four of them will meet at a restaurant later that evening. Iyer calls Jethalal and tells him that he followed through on his word. Jethalal heaps praise on Iyer. Just then, Iyer explains that he has gotten himself into difficulty and will lose his job because of him. Iyer asks him to come to his house as soon as possible, and he calls Taarak asks him to come to his house to discuss a solution. Taarak and Iyer both take time off from work to go home.

Iyer returns home, depressed and concerned. Babita inquires whether everything is fine. Iyer claims that he will lose his job for helping Taarak at Jethalal's request. Taarak and Jethalal arrive at Iyer's residence. Taarak expresses apologies to Iyer.