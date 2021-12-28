TMKOC, 28 December 2021, Written Update: Anjali visits the clinic of Dr. Chandni

In the last episode, we saw that Anjali bribed Goli to click a picture of Taarak while he has junk food in his lunch time.

In today’s episode, Anjali feels flabbergasted when Goli shows her the photographs and videos in which Taarak is having lunch in a restaurant keeping the diet food aside. After a while, Anjali appreciates Goli for his efforts and at the same time decides to plan something for Taarak so that the latter stays away from oily and junk food. Madhavi and all the other ladies from Gokuldham society gather in the compound to buy vegetables from Sunita wherein they get shocked when they see that Anjali ignores everyone and enters Babita’s wing. Anjali visits Babita’s house and shows her the photographs clicked by Goli and informs her that Taarak has been eating unhealthy food since a long time.

In the meantime, all other ladies enter Babita’s house and find that Anjali is emotional and is trying to hide something from them. Babita then reveals that Anjali is upset as Taarak wastes the diet food prepared by her and enjoys junk food in his lunch time. Madhavi asks Anjali to calm down as things can go haywire if decisions are taken in anger. Babita informs Anjali about Dr Chandni and also adds that her diet plan will put a deep impact on Taarak’s eating habits and as a result he will stop eating oily and unhealthy food.

Furthermore, Anjali gets convinced by Babita’s words and visits Dr.Chandni’s clinic the former then shares the story about Taarak’s eating habits. Dr.Chandni tells Anjali about the ‘Khiladi’ diet plan and asks her to make Taarak follow the same plan for a month to experience a change in his eating habits. Anjali gets happy from within but then starts thinking if Taarak would sincerely follow the diet plan as it includes boiled food and consumption of raw veggies for a month. Dr.Chandni motivates Anjali and tells her that Taarak will stop eating junk food once he completes the ‘Khiladi’ diet plan.

