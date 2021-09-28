TMKOC, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Tapu Sena’s impressive act

In today's episode, Babita is praised by everybody for her seamless portrayal of Annie Besant. The spotlight now falls on an empty chair, and everyone realises Sundar isn't in the show. Bhide inquires about Sundarlal's absence with Jethalal. He claims that he has no idea. Jethalal dials Sundarlal's number, but it is not answered. Later, Sundar appears out of nowhere and claims he had an important call from Ahmedabad, which he had gone to answer.

Later, Sundarlal plays Tatya Tope. Bhide shares some information about Tatya Tope. Everyone praises Sundarlal for playing the part well. Now Tapu is the centre of attention, and he announces that Gogi and Goli will join him on stage too. Tapu plays Shivaram Rajguru, while Goli plays Sukhdev Thapar, and Gogi dresses up like Bhagat Singh. Bhide introduces these three freedom fighters and explains what motivated them to join the struggle for the country's independence. Everyone compliments Tapu, Goli and Gogi for their apt portrayal of the freedom fighters.

Later, Taarak Mehta recites a poem as tribute for those who lost their lives while fighting for India’s freedom. When they witness Tapu Sena's performance, they all become emotional.

Later in another act, Gogi plays Lala Lajpat Rai, Tapu plays Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Goli plays Bipin Chandra Pal. Bhide discusses the lives of these three great men, as well as the sacrifices they had made in the fight for India's freedom. Everyone was impressed by this performance as well.

Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

ALSO READ: TMKOC, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Performance battle in Gokuldham