TMKOC, 28th January 2022, Written Update: Bapuji welcomes the client

In today's episode, Jethalal asks Bhide to drive faster to reach soon. Jethalal calls Bagha and asks if he has reached the godown. When Bagha says that he will be there in a while, Jethalal gets worried. Bagha asks him to calm down. Jethalal and Bhide rush to Gokuldham to check if Bapuji has returned home. Jethalal asks Abdul if he has seen Bapuji. Abdul says that he doesn't know. Jethalal goes to his house and finds it locked.

Jethalal gets a call from Mr. Goyal. Goyal asks Jethalal where he is. Jethalal apologises to him and says that he is at his house and it may take a while for him to attend the meeting. Goyal doesn't listen to any of Jethalal's explanations and asks him to come and attend the meeting. Jethalal says that without finding Bapuji, he won't be able to return to the godown. Goyal gives an ultimatum to Jethalal to choose between Bapuji and the meeting. Jethalal says that Bapuji is important to him.

Babita comes to Jethalal and learns that Bapuji is missing. She suggests registering a police complaint to find Bapuji. Jethalal again gets a call from Goyal, telling him that because of him he had to face losses. He then hands the phone to Bapuji. Bapuji tells him that he is in the godown and asks him to come to the godown soon.

Bapuji and Goyal have some fun conversations. Jethalal comes back to the godown to find Bapuji and his client having a good time. Jethalal asks Bapuji why he didn't call him when he reached the godown. He says that he doesn't remember any mobile numbers. Jethalal apologises to Goyal. Goyal is all praise for Bapuji and says that he had fun speaking to Bapuji. In the flashback, Goyal gets to know the whole situation from Bagha and Bapuji and asks Bagha not to inform him about Bapuji. He then challenges Bapuji. In the present, Goyal tells that Bapuji won the challenge.

