TMKOC, 28th October 2021, Written Update: Will Jethalal's plan work?

In today's episode, Taarak tells what happened when he went to the office to look for the birth certificate, and how he wrote a poem about his boss. In front of Anjali and Babita, Jethalal makes Taarak recite the poem he wrote for his boss. Babita asks Iyer if Taarak has written the poem for his boss, and thus, Iyer's job is at stake.

Taarak goes on to explain how Jethalal helped him find a solution, but the poem got Iyer into trouble. Taarak conveys apologies to Iyer. Iyer blames Jethalal for everything that has gone wrong. Jethalal asks him not to blame him because he had no idea their bosses are friends. Jethalal believes Iyer should not have revealed his company's real name to Taarak's boss.

They all debate what to do next. Iyer asks Jethalal not to suggest anything. Babita suggests telling the truth to Shubankar because he will understand. Iyer considers missing dinner and quitting his job. Taarak and Iyer argue that they will resign from their jobs.

When everyone is talking, Jethalal takes a nap. Jethalal says he wasn't sleeping as he was thinking of a solution. Jethalal irritates everyone by asking for snacks. When Jethalal says he'll order from outside, Babita insists on making snacks.

Jethalal helps Iyer to calm down so they can find a solution for their problems. Jethalal and his friends enjoy snack time. They all want to know what the solution is, so they all turn to Jethalal. Jethalal instructs Iyer and Taarak to go out to dinner and then return home. Iyer asks, "Where is the idea to rescue their jobs?" Jethalal assures them that he has a strategy and that he will rescue their jobs at any cost.

Anjali and Babita pray to God for Taarak and Iyer. Iyer and Taarak both go into the restaurant.

ALSO READ| Did you know former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was offered Bigg Boss twice?