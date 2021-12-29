TMKOC, 29 December 2021, Written Update: Anjali outsmarts Taarak

Today, we see that Anjali prepares tasty food for Taarak while the latter enters the house and gets excited to taste the delicious food. Taarak gets confused after looking at the tasty dishes but then ignores his thoughts and decides to concentrate on his favourite food. Anjali serves the food to Taarak and asks him to enjoy the food and also adds that she will present another surprise in the morning which might make him feel overwhelmed. Taarak loves the menu prepared by Anjali and requests her to reveal the surprise as he will find it difficult to sleep in the night. Anjali refuses to expose her plan and tells Taarak to wait as she has planned something special for his breakfast.

Taarak visits Abdul’s soda shop and informs all the gents that he is very happy as Anjali had prepared all his favourite dishes and has also assured them that she is planning something special for their breakfast. Jethalal gets excited listening to Taarak and appreciates Anjali for her efforts as she managed to prepare many dishes for him. The next morning, Jethalal recalls Taarak’s words and decides to visit their house for the morning breakfast as he wants to eat something special.

Furthermore, Jethalal visits Taarak’s house and waits for Anjali’s surprise as she had promised to prepare something special for the breakfast. Taarak on the other hand tells Jethalal that Anjali is busy in the kitchen since morning and will cook something very special.

Anjali gets her surprise dish and requests Taarak close his eyes as she wants to feed him with her own hands. Taarak closes his eyes and gets shocked when he learns that Anjali has prepared a pudding out of a bitter gourd and wants him to eat it regularly. Later, Taarak denies eating the dish prepared by Anjali while the latter shows him the videos and photos captured by Goli and warns him to follow the Khiladi diet plan in order to maintain his health.

Also Read: TMKOC, 28 December 2021, Written Update: Anjali visits the clinic of Dr. Chandni