TMKOC, 29 July 2021, Written Update: Bhide worried that Jethalal will be late for checkout

Everyone races their way to win while Dr. Hathi and Komal cheer for them. Taarak and Anjali were able to secure the first position and won a hamper as the first prize.

Tapu Sena discusses the trip and how refreshing it was and also discusses all the events that occurred during the trip. They also make note of the check-out timings mentioned by Bhide.

On the other side, Bhide comments that he is sure that everyone will be ready for the check out at 10:30 except for Jethalal. He calls Sonu and asks her regarding her whereabouts. She informs him that she is at the poolside and he steps out to check on her and is shocked to see that she is with Tapu. He remarks that Tapu is trying to impress his daughter and has wrong intentions with her. Madhvi corrects him and says that he is reading too much into the situation.

Later, Anjali and Taarak go sightseeing around the resort and have few romantic moments which later turn into a rough argument. Meanwhile, Sonu asks Bhide for her gold chain that she gave to him during the arrival at the resort and Bhide plays a- 'I can’t find it prank on her'.

During the checkout time, Bhide worries that Jethalal will get late which will lead to an extra charge on them. The recipients ask Bhide to make sure that everyone checks out by 10:30 which further adds to his anxiety. Meanwhile, Jethalal is having his beauty sleep and is shouted upon by BapuJi for sleeping in. Bhide vows that he won’t wait for anyone beyond 10:30 and the bus for Mumbai will leave right on time.

Will Jethalal be able to make it on time? Stay tuned to know what happens next.

