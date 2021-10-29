TMKOC, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Taarak and Iyer’s meeting

In today's episode, Taarak and Iyer reach the restaurant and wait for their bosses to arrive. They both are worried as the situation isn't in their hands. Iyer asks Taarak to stop penning poems for the time being. The restaurant manager approaches Taarak and Iyer and inquires if they want any beverages. They claim to be waiting for a few more people to join them.

Taarak's boss walks in. Taarak's boss feels that it is his responsibility to counsel his childhood to become a better senior. The three wait for Shubankar. Iyer adds that 15 minutes have gone and Shubankar has not yet arrived, so they should leave. Taarak's boss replies yes, he wants to punish his friend, just like Shubankar used to leave even if he was 5 minutes late in college, and now he will leave and punish him.

Taarak and Iyer are overjoyed, believing that Shubankar's delay is due to Jethalal's plot. Shubankar appears just as they are ready to depart. Both Shubankar and Taarak's boss are delighted to meet and reminisce about their college days. Iyer and Taarak are both nervous. When Taarak's boss attempts to speak with Shubankar, Taarak and Iyer interrupt with various excuses. Shubankar questions Iyer about why he and Taarak are constantly trying to divert attention away from the topic.

Taarak's boss asks Shubankar that he was a kind guy as a child, but he has suddenly turned cruel and is behaving like a monster with his staff. Taarak decides to disclose the truth, but Shubankar interrupts him and says he wants to hear from Taarak's boss. Taarak's boss asks Taarak to recite the poem which he has written for Iyer's boss. Taarak reads out the poem.

