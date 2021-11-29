TMKOC, 29th November 2021, Written Update: Popatlal gets an electric shock

In today's episode, Popatlal asks Iyer if he has taken all the bills from Bhide as he is the treasury of their society, and if not, he should be paying from his own pockets. Iyer claims he has taken them and that Bhide has been the secretary for years and he wouldn't make such a mistake. Popatlal says it's because he double-checks everything.

Bhide gets a call from Iyer asking him to come to the society office. Bhide says he'll be there in five minutes. Bhide and Madhvi have a fun conversation. Madhvi asks him to follow the words he writes on the notice board.

Popatlal asks Iyer why they don't go for an annual report instead of a quarterly report. Iyer says it's to reduce the load. Popatlal then asks silly questions to Iyer. Haathi and Abdul appreciate the quote written by Bhide on the notice board.

When Popatlal goes to charge his phone, he gets an electric jolt. Popatlal is furious with Bhide for being unconcerned about the mishaps at the Gokuldham community. He then rushes to inform Bhide, Haathi, Abdul, and Jethalal that he got shocked. They misunderstand Popatlal and think that he was shocked by someone's statements. Iyer clears up the confusion.

Bhide says that he is shocked to know that Popatlal charges his phone in the society office because of which electric bill is high. Haathi and Jethalal support Bhide and ask Bhide to take away the office keys from Popatlal. Popatlal refuses to give the keys. Popatlal says that he charged his mobile in the office for the first time. Popatlal asks Bhide to resign from the secretary post. Popatlal argues with everyone there.

Bapuji stops them and asks them to read the quote written on the board and use it in their daily life. Popatlal narrates the story to Bapuji. Bapuji says that it isn't anyone's mistake. He then asks them to apologise to each other. Bhide asks Abdul to call an electrician soon and get the wiring checked.

