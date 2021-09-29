TMKOC, 29th September 2021, Written Update: Farewell to Lord Ganesh

In today's episode, all applaud Tapu Sena's performance. Bhide declares that only Jethalal and Popatlal are remaining for performance. Jethalal claims that because there are only two of them left, he'll come and perform. Popatlal disagrees. The greatest solution, according to Bhide, is to use the spotlight.

Popatlal is now in the spotlight. He disguises himself as Mahatma Gandhi. Bhide narrates Gandhiji's life story. Popatlal stages a scenario. Bhide also discusses what drove Gandhi to struggle for India's independence. Everyone is pleased to have a leader like Mahatma Gandhi, who battled for India's independence. Popatlal gets a standing ovation from everyone. Taarak becomes emotional and recites phrases by Dr. Urmilesh regarding the nation's battle.

Jethalal is now in the spotlight. Jethalal takes on the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The sight of Jethalal costumed as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel astounds everyone. Bhide suggests how Vallabhbhai Patel might respond and raise questions about what motivated him to fight for the nation's freedom. Jethalal responds in the manner of Vallabhbhai Patel. He is praised by everybody for his outstanding performance.

Everyone joins the stage, dances, and spends a good time together. They all have tears of joy as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesh.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Society members to commemorate India’s freedom fighters