TMKOC, 2nd December 2021, Written Update: Bhide looks for a new saree

In today's episode, the tailor advises Bhide to visit Zakhir; he is the same tailor to whom Bhide initially went. Bhide says he went to Zakhir, but he is busy and can't return the saree right away. Bhide needs the patchwork done immediately. The tailor suggests to Bhide that the best option he has is to buy the same saree. Bhide thanks the tailor for the best idea.

Bhide calls Vinayak and asks where he bought the saree for Madhvi, as he also wants to gift the same saree to his sister. Vinayak says that he didn't purchase the saree in a shop but bought it online. Bhide takes the details of the online site and searches for the saree. He doesn't find the saree.

Jethalal comes to Bhide and asks him why he is upset. Bhide says that he can't share his problem and asks Jethalal to leave. Jethalal convinces Bhide, then Bhide asks Jethalal to promise that he won't share this with anyone. Jethalal promises, then Bhide shows the burnt saree and tells the whole story. Jethalal says that the problem is very big and he can't help him. He then suggests taking Taarak's help.

Bhide calls Taarak and asks Taarak to help him find the saree. Taarak asks Bhide to find the same saree at a nearby shop. Bhide asks Taarak to ask Anjali where they can get the sarees. Taarak goes to Anjali, behaves very sweetly with her, and asks her about where they can get sarees, as his colleague wants to gift a saree to his wife. Anjali gives the details of the mall.

Taarak calls Bhide and asks him to go to Maha Lakshmi Mall, where he will find the saree. Bhide goes to the mall. Madhvi calls Bhide to inform him that she will be late.

