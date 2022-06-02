TMKOC, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Bheede receives mangoes from Ratnagiri

In today’s episode, Bapuji goes to the balcony and looks at the sky and converses with his late wife. He tells that he’s very happy as Jethalal massaged his foot just like she used to do. Bheede comes out to his balcony and sees Bapuji talking to his late wife. Bapuji notices him and and him also to talk to his wife. Bheede gets scared and tells no it’s fine as he’s very sleepy and tells him good night. Bapuji tells him to tell his wife also good night. Bheede gets scared and tells good night looking at the sky and runs inside. Bapuji laughs and goes to sleep.

Next morning, a tempo comes into the society and Abdul asks who is this for. The driver tells that it’s booked for Bheede. Abdul yells Bheede’s name and he comes to the balcony and asks what happened. He tells him that he ordered a tempo. Bheede tells he didn’t order anything. Madhavi and Sonu comes and asks what happened. Sonu tells she really hopes it’s not lemons again. Bheede gets scared and tells he will come down. The driver tells Bheede that his brother sent this and gives him a letter.

Bheede reads the letter stating that he has sent Ratnagiri mangoes to everyone in Gokuldham Society. Bheede gets happy and distributes it to everyone. Then, Bheede, Madhavi and Sonu devour the mango and he gets a call from Goli saying that the mangoes did something to Haathi so he should come fast. They rush to his house and finds Haathi laughing. Bheede asks if they pranked him. Komal laughs and tells they wanted to give a return gift to them and serves them all daal pakwaan. They all eat together and enjoy.

