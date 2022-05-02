TMKOC, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Bheede receives the lemons back

In today’s episode, Bhaaga thanks Bheede for giving him so many lemons. Bheede thanks him and tells him that he came on time for his rescue. Bhaaga takes the lemons in the truck and leaves. Jethalal comes to his godown and gets shocked looking at so many lemons and asks Bhaaga what are they for. Bhaaga tells that he got these lemons thinking they could double their profit by selling them. Jethalal gets irked and tells him that it’s not possible as people will mock him if they get to know that the owner of Gada Electronics is selling lemons.

Bhaaga tells he thought that he would like his surprise. Jethalal tells him that they can’t keep so many lemons as they’ll be in big trouble if the police came to raid so he asks him to give it back. Bhaaga tells him that he bought it from the money he received from one of their customers. Jethalal gets angry and asks him to give it back. Bhaaga tells he got it from Bheede but Jethalal tells him that he doesn’t care as he doesn’t want to get into trouble. Madhavi and Bheede discuss how they got rid of the lemons but Bhaaga walks into their house and tells them that he came to return them as Jethalal told him so.

Bheede gets angry and calls Jethalal and yells at him for returning the lemons after agreeing to buy them. Bhaaga reveals that Jethalal didn’t know he was going to buy as he wanted to surprise him and assures he’ll help him sell them and leaves. Sonu tells Bheede to call one their family friends who sell mangoes and ask him if he knows anyone who will buy lemons. Bheede calls him and informs him that he’s willing to sell them at half of the market rate but he refuses to buy. They wonder what to do.

