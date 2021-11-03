TMKOC, 2nd November 2021, Written Update: Gokuldhamvasis go for Diwali shopping

Serial updates,TMKOC
TMKOC, 2nd November 2021, Written Update: Gokuldhamvasis go for Diwali shopping (Image: Sab TV)
In today's episode, Taarak praises Anjali and credits her as his motivation for writing poems. She gets her photo and places it in front of Taarak, asking him to look at it and compose a poem about it because she has work to do. Taarak persuades her to sit, she sits, and he finishes the poem. When Taarak is about to recite it, Jethalal rings the calling bell. 

Jethalal gets snacks for Taarak and tells Anjali that it is Diwali and asks her to allow Taarak to consume them. Jethalal seeks Taarak for help with a business strategy for his store. Taarak recommends employing a 1+1 strategy. Taarak asks Jethalal to listen to the poetry he has composed. When Taarak begins reading his poem, Jethalal mocks each line. Taarak urges Jethalal to go because he can't stand it if his poetry is mocked. Jethalal suggests a few adjustments to the poetry. Taarak requests that Jethalal go. Jethalal walks away. Anjali asks Taarak to recite the poem for her. Taarak enthusiastically recites. Anjali praises Taarak's poem. Anjali informs him that she is going to shop with the society ladies for Diwali.

Jethalal compliments Babita on her attire the next day. When he asks if he may go shopping with her, Taarak comes and asks if Jethalal wants to go shopping with the women. The ladies are looking forward to going shopping. Jethalal gives up his plan to accompany Babita after learning that all the ladies are going together. The ladies pose for a selfie.

The ladies of Gokuldham society visit the local market for Diwali shopping. The municipality's van and police officers arrive at the market. All of the sellers attempt to flee. They are apprehended and detained by the police.

Credits: Sony Sab TV


