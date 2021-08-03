TMKOC, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Purush mandal remembers Dilip Kumar

The episode begins with Sodhi being upset over the fact that they were unable to do Party-Sharty but Iyer interrupts him and says “the incident which went behind wasn’t worth it” and hence they shouldn’t think about doing it. Upon hearing this, everyone comes to a defense saying that they have the right to enjoy and celebrate their victory. Furthermore, Taarak adds that he feels pity for Popatlal as he, being a bachelor, does not get to do it.

Later, Dr Hathi, Bhide, Jethalal and Taarak expressed how they all escaped from taking the oath of never having alcohol. Iyer says that it is a good thing that no one took the oath and they can do Party- Sharty later on. At this very moment, Bapu ji walks in and suspects them of having Party- Sharty. Everyone clears his doubts and says that they are just having juice served by Anjali.

Taarak tells everyone about his article that he wrote on the legend Shri Dilip Kumar and they all discuss his mind-boggling work and art. Jethalal talks about his legendary dialogues and describes how soul-touching his acting was. He further reveals Bapuji mimics Dilip Kumar while watching his movies and hence everyone insists Bapuji do a monologue. Bapuji agrees and performs a beautiful piece. Additionally, he also sings a song and later everyone joins in and celebrates the renowned artist. Bhide and Iyer also describe their experiences related to Dilip Kumar.

They end the episode by singing an evergreen song that had Dilip Kumar and celebrates his glory and life.

