TMKOC, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal proves his honesty

In today's episode, Jethalal says everyone called him from Gokuldham to ask about his problem except Bhide. Taarak says Bhide would have called if Jethalal paid his yearly maintenance charge, then the next moment, Jethalal receives a call from Bhide. He asks Jethalal if he is facing any tension, as Bagha informed, and then he reminds him to pay the yearly maintenance charge. Jethalal assures him to pay in the evening and promises to throw a party after the deal is finalized.

Taarak says he feels proud of Gokuldham members because they care for them during hard times. Sodhi cues everyone has called Jethalal except Babita, so Jethalal calls her on his own to inform that he is not in any trouble. He calls in Mr. Iyer's number as he leaves his phone at home, but to Jethalal's surprise, Iyer picks up his call and says he is at home because he is working from home today. Jethalal doesn't get to talk to Babita and passes his message through Iyer.

Sodhi and Taarak leave for work, and then Bagha apologises to Jethalal for spreading rumours in Gokuldham. He further asks if Wow resort's manager has finalised the deal via mail, then why he is coming to meet them today. Jethalal feels maybe the manager, Subhu wants to bargain more, but he decides to still accept the deal for making good relations.

Subhu calls them in a nearby restaurant and meets them. Subhu says to Jethalal that to finalize the deal between Wow resort and Gada electronics, Jethalal needs to pay him a 10% commission to which the latter denies doing the deal. Jethalal asks Subhu why he wants to make losses for his company, to which the latter says if he disagrees, he will finalize the deal with some other dealer. Jethalal denies doing the deal, saying he is honest and doesn't support corruption. Subhu gets furious and leaves the restaurant.

