TMKOC, 30 December 2021, Written Update: Taarak learns about the truth

In today’s episode, we see that Anjali accuses Taarak of giving away his tiffin to the clerk of his office and enjoying the unhealthy fast food in his lunchtime. Taarak denies every allegation and tries to prove his innocence with the help of Jethalal wherein both of them fail miserably. Anjali gets upset and asks Taarak to accept his mistake as she has pictures and videos in which he is been clearly seen enjoying junk food in a hotel.

Taarak feels that the clerk of his office is responsible for the mess while Anjali reveals that she had requested Goli to spy on him so that she gets solid proof. Later, Taarak gets surprised to know that it was Goli behind everything and decides to teach him a lesson for spoiling his daily routine.

Anjali requests Taarak not get angry with Goli as whatever he did was only because she requested him to do it and also adds that she is worried for his health thus has to take serious precautions. Jethalal gets stuck in the fight while Anjali informs Taarak about Dr.Chandni’s ‘Khiladi’ diet plan and tells him to follow it sincerely for the next one month. Taarak feels flabbergasted when he learns about the pattern of the diet and feels that he might faint if he continues the same diet for one month.

Furthermore, Anjali convinces Taarak to follow the diet plan and tells the latter that she will also complete the one-month challenge along with him. Jethalal gets furious at Taarak as he had to skip the delicious breakfast at his house and spoil the taste of his mouth as he had to taste the bitter pudding. After a while, Taarak leaves for the office wherein he meets Goli in the society compound and starts confronting him for clicking photographs while he was in the hotel. Goli gets scared and reveals that it was Anjali who bribed him to expose Taarak as she had a doubt that he was wasting the diet food.

