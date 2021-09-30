TMKOC, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Bhide realises that his scooter has gotten old

In today's episode, when Bhide is ready to go for work, Madhavi appears and requests that he dispose of the old papers that have been accumulated for a long time. He begins to search the bags in the search of getting anything significant. Instead of marking articles, Sona urges him to build and utilise technology.

When Bhide is leaving the apartment, Goli, who is playing soccer, accidentally strikes the ball, which hits Bhide's stomach. Bhide reprimands them. Goli is held guilty for the attack on Bhide uncle by Tapu Sena. Bhide expresses his support for Goli and requests that they work together rather than fighting. They were acting in front of Bhide, he realises afterwards.

Bhide attempts to start his scooter but it doesn't start. When he tries another way to kick start it, Haathi notices him and remarks that Bhide looks like a kangaroo when kicking. When Haathi asks for a ride, Bhide says Sakharam isn't getting started. Bhide is irritated by Haathi and Goli's comic suggestions.

Champaklal comes and inquires about the situation, he suggests selling off the scooter and get a new one. When Goli says he'll try in one attempt only the scooter gets a start. Then Bhide realises that the scooter got started without keys. Bhide taunts Goli. Goli tells there might be a ghost that entered Sakharam that's why it got started without a case. Bhide rubbishes all their talk.

Haathi and Goli make fun of Bhide's Sakharam. Then he realises that his scooter has gotten old and needs extra care. He calls Sodhi hoping that he might know a mechanic who can help. Sodhi also makes fun of Bhide. Later Sodhi says he'll find help from someone.

