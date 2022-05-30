TMKOC, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal narrates Prateeksha & Paresh’s story

In today’s episode, Prateeksha’s ex-husband; Paresh tells that Popatlal video called him and informed him that he is going to get married to Prateeksha and tells him that he knows that they both love each other so he should come to her house within 4 hours or he will move ahead with his marriage. Presently, Paresh tells that after his call only he came here. Jethalal asks what about Popatlal now. Prateeksha tells that she really loves Paresh and even he tells that he loves her a lot. Mr.Singh tells that they keep fighting and then will get a divorce again. They assure him that they won’t ever fight again. Komal asks why did they divorce. Popatlal tells that he’ll tell what happened.

He tells that they both had a love marriage and then many misunderstandings happened like; Mr. Singh gifted a car to Prateeksha and it hurt Paresh’s ego as he told her that her father giving such expensive gifts because he can’t afford it. Prateeksha told him that he did it out of love for his daughter and didn’t mean to hurt his feelings. Popatlal tells that a lot of misunderstandings crept into their relationship and one day they bought fought a lot and Prateeksha told him that they can’t stay together if they keep fighting. Paresh told her to leave and she actually left.

Prateeksha waited for him to come and console her but he thought she will return in some days. Prateeksha got angry and told him to divorce her and he actually divorced her because even he was angry. Everyone gets surprised. Bapuji tells that fights keep happening but divorce isn’t the solution always. Prateeksha and Paresh tell that they’ve understood their mistakes.

